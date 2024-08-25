Vietnam’s Embassy in Turkish capital celebrates 79th National Day

ANKARA: Vietnam's Embassy in the Turkish capital held a reception on Saturday to celebrate its 79th National Day, hosted by Vietnam's Ambassador Do Son Hai. At the reception at a hotel in Ankara, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and EU Affairs head Mehmet Kemal Bozay highlighted the strengthening trade ties between Trkiye and Vietnam. Bozay noted that Vietnam has become Trkiye's third-largest trade partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the bilateral trade volume last year reaching $2.3 billion. He mentioned Ankara's goal of boosting this to $4 billion, stressing the commitment to developing a more balanced and diversified trade relationship. Hai highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations, which have developed over the course of 45 years. He pointed to Vietnam's recognition of Trkiye as a key partner in areas such as the economy, investment, and national defense. Bozay praised the recent visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Trkiye as a signifi cant milestone that could lead to enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, and tourism. The celebration concluded with Bozay and Hai cutting a cake decorated with the Turkish and Vietnamese flags, followed by a tasting of Vietnamese cuisine. Vietnam's National Day is celebrated every Sept. 2. Source: Anadolu Agency