Victory Congress in Shusha: Major milestone in post-war history

Posted on 29 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli The Azerbaijanis worldwide, who played a pivotal role in the country won in the 44-day war with Armenia, will soon come together in the cultural capital Shusha. As outlined by President Ilham Aliyev, courageous protests of compatriots living abroad against the insidious provocations of the enemy and anti-Azerbaijani circles during the Patriotic War, their selfless service in conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community have made a sizable contribution to the November 2020 victory. The Shusha-based event is expected to draw 400 diaspora representatives from 65 …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Victory Congress in Shusha: Major milestone in post-war history
29 seconds ago
Turkey to discuss issue of lifting special quarantine regime
2 hours ago
Willie Wilson is promising another $1 million in free gas but his giveaways raise campaign questions
7 hours ago
These People Lost Respect In An Instant
10 hours ago
Why to choose DillBill?
21 hours ago
Dear Abby: Woman runs out of patience with boyfriend’s addiction
22 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.