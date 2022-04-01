Victory Congress in Shusha: Major milestone in post-war history

Published by

Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli The Azerbaijanis worldwide, who played a pivotal role in the country won in the 44-day war with Armenia, will soon come together in the cultural capital Shusha. As outlined by President Ilham Aliyev, courageous protests of compatriots living abroad against the insidious provocations of the enemy and anti-Azerbaijani circles during the Patriotic War, their selfless service in conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community have made a sizable contribution to the November 2020 victory. The Shusha-based event is expected to draw 400 diaspora representatives from 65 …

Read More