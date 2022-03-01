Venezuela unlikely to make up for banned Russian crude: experts

Published by

AFP

Caracas (AFP) – Its once-flourishing oil industry decimated by corruption, poor management and US sanctions, Venezuela’s vast crude reserves are unlikely to make up for banned Russian oil even if Washington eases measures against Caracas, experts say. Eyebrows were lifted last weekend when a US delegation held a hushed meeting with Venezuela’s controversial leader Nicolas Maduro, whose very legitimacy as president it disputes. It came as Washington scrambled to replace Russian oil and gas imports which it banned over Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine in a bid to choke off revenues for Presid…

Read More