ValueLabs Acquires Iconic Design House, Indi Design

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, has acquired one of the most iconic design houses in India, Indi Design Private Limited. With this acquisition, ValueLabs’ offering in the solutions segment expands to include Brand and Business Consulting.

Indi Design was founded in 2009 by Sudhir Sharma. They are very well known for the Brand design work for Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Varroc. With partner offices in Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Hanoi and Riyadh, Indi Design has become increasingly involved in management consulting, organizational design and the design of products, services, environments and digital experiences. They also publish India’s only design magazine “Pool / Design India” and host “India’s Best Design Awards.”

Sudhir Sharma is a highly reputed thought leader in the Design community. He was on the jury panel of the inaugural Cannes Lions for Design 2008, Adfest, Spikes Asia, Dutch Design Awards, Design Turkey, IXDA New York. He is a member of the India Design Council and is an Alumnus of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Global Council for Design.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sudhir said, “When Design and Tech come together, we create new benchmarks in creativity and innovation. Tech is reorganizing Design thinking in ways that were not possible earlier. My whole team and I are very excited about the possibilities this development throws up.”

Arjun Rao, CEO of ValueLabs said, “Indi Design’s approach fits very well with our Digital Flywheel™, taking our business strategy and UX offerings to a much higher level, enhancing the overall value proposition we offer our clients. With this world class Design & UX capability, powered by all things Tech in Data & Analytics, Automation and Product Development, we now have a package that not many in the world can offer!”

ValueLabs’ award-winning in-house UX group has already furthered their position in the Design industry. ValueLabs’ clients now get access to Indi Design’s offerings of Brand thinking along with a comprehensive Design background.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital Services. Powered by The Digital Flywheel™, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded to 30 locations, 5500 associates, 150 clients worldwide, and recorded an industry-leading client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 75 in 2019.

About Indi Design

Indi Design is an international Brand, Design & Innovation consultancy firm. Founded in Pune, India, Indi Design helps create, manage and communicate an organisation’s vision for their brand. They have partner offices in Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Hanoi and Riyadh. Indi Design has become increasingly involved in management consulting, organizational design and the design of products, services, environments and digital experiences.

About The Digital Flywheel™

The concept of The Digital Flywheel™ was developed using the following four elements: Design, Data & Analytics, Automation and Product Development. We have Business Strategy at the core of The Digital Flywheel™, to stay aligned with our clients’ digital transformation goals. Each element of The Digital Flywheel™ amplifies the other, creating sustainable business momentum.

