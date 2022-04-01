Uzbekistan plans to implement new projects in pharmaceutical industry

By Trend Uzbekistan plans to implement 34 new projects worth $80 million in pharmaceutical industry in 2022, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president. On April 12, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on the development of the pharmaceutical industry. On January 21 this year, he signed a decree on the accelerated development of the pharmaceutical industry in 2022-2026. The document defines the task of increasing the domestic production of medicines by 3 times, bringing the level of supply of the domestic market to 80 percent. The country annually consumes pha…

