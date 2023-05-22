US ‘strongly’ welcomes Erdogan, Mitsotakis meeting in Athens

The US strongly" welcomed a meeting Thursday "between Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis in Athens where they agreed to mend ties. "The United States supports bilateral discussions at all levels for Greece and Turkiye to work together on fostering peace, security, and prosperity in the region," a State Department spokesperson wrote in an email in response to Anadolu's question. Erdogan paid a landmark visit to Greece after the two neighboring countries experienced a tumultuous relationship in recent years. Erdogan said in a news conference with Mitsotakis in the Greek capital, that there is no issue between Trkiye and Greece that cannot be resolved and that they want to "turn the Aegean into a sea of peace and cooperation." Trkiye and Greece announced the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness, in which they stressed that they are committed to fostering friendly relations, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and understanding and seeking resolution to any dispute between in line with international law. Moreover, one agreement, seven memorandums of understanding, and seven joint declarations covering different fields were also signed between the Turkish and Greek delegations as part of the fifth meeting of the Trkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council. Source: Anadolu Agency