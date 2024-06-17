US Stocks Decline As US-China Trade Talks Wrap Up

Ankara: The New York Stock Exchange: The stock market closed with losses on Tuesday following the conclusion of the third round of trade negotiations between the United States and China, which took place in Sweden. US President Donald Trump mentioned he would receive a briefing on the talks the following day.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.46%, losing 204.57 points to end at 44,632.99. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 0.38%, shedding 80.29 points to close at 21,098.29, while the S and P 500 also saw a downturn of 0.3%, dropping 18.91 points to 6,370.86.

In the aftermath of the trade discussions, President Trump expressed optimism, stating that the negotiations were positive. He anticipates a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, commented on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Sweden, noting that Bessent “had a very good meeting with China.”

Presi

dent Trump mentioned that he would be briefed on the developments, indicating a decision would be made shortly. He added that Bessent felt more optimistic about the negotiations after the most recent discussions.

Further emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement, Trump confirmed plans to meet with President Xi in the near future, suggesting such a meeting would occur before the end of the year. This information came as Trump was returning from a visit to Scotland.

Treasury Secretary Bessent, in an interview with CNBC, mentioned that any potential extension of a tariff pause between the US and China would require President Trump’s approval. Bessent emphasized that Trump holds the final authority on trade agreements and the ongoing tariff discussions.

Economic indicators also played a role in market movements. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with predictions indicating that the policy rate will remain consistent within the 4.25% to 4.5% range.

A

dditionally, the Conference Board reported an increase in the US Consumer Confidence Index, which rose by 2 points to 97.2 in July, surpassing expectations. However, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed that job openings in the US stood at 7.437 million in June, falling short of projections.

The VIX Index, commonly referred to as the ‘fear index,’ saw an increase of 6.52%, reaching 16.01, reflecting heightened market volatility amid the trade discussions.