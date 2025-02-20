US Secretary of State’s Absence from G20 in Johannesburg Not a Boycott, Says South African President

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s decision to skip the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg does not constitute a boycott. Ramaphosa addressed the issue at a news conference after delivering his speech to the G20, emphasizing that Rubio’s absence is not significant because the United States remains represented at the meeting and continues to be an integral part of the G20 discussions.

According to Anadolu Agency, President Ramaphosa underscored the strong relations and ongoing partnership between South Africa and the United States across various sectors, including trade, politics, and diplomacy. He reaffirmed South Africa’s dedication to maintaining a positive relationship with the United States. Ramaphosa also noted that the absence of certain leaders does not impede the G20’s ability to convene, discuss critical issues, and reach important declarations.

Rubio stated his non-attendance stems from the US administration’s decision to halt aid to South Africa due to a new land appropriation law and South Africa’s move to bring Israel to the International Court of Justice over its actions in the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the week, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola mentioned that the US had not responded to South Africa’s request for discussions following President Donald Trump’s decision.