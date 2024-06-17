US Pushes Lebanon Towards New Disarmament Deal: Hezbollah Chief

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem announced on Friday that the United States is advocating for a new agreement in Lebanon, which entails disarming Hezbollah in return for a “partial” Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

According to Anadolu Agency, Qassem expressed these views during a televised speech on Al-Manar channel at a ceremony commemorating Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki, who was killed by Israel in 2024. He emphasized that Hezbollah had adhered to the ceasefire agreement with Israel in southern Lebanon, particularly south of the Litani River. Qassem highlighted that the US proposal aims to initiate disarmament as a precursor to Israeli withdrawals, arguing that disarming Hezbollah could facilitate Israeli expansion.

Furthermore, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s stance from July 6, refusing to surrender its weapons unless Israel halts its attacks on Lebanon. Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam disclosed that US Special Envoy Tom Barrack is slated to visit Beirut next week. During a media interaction reported by Lebanon’s National News Agency, Salam shared that Barrack had received feedback from President Joseph Aoun on his proposal concerning the ceasefire arrangements between Lebanon and Israel.

Salam elaborated that Barrack’s proposal revolves around the complete Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, the extension of Lebanese state authority over all regions, and the state’s monopoly on arms. While Salam refrained from divulging specific comments or details on the paper, he assured transparency in the discussions.

Earlier, on June 19, Barrack proposed an American plan to the Lebanese government, which outlined several key points. These include the disarmament of Hezbollah, limiting arms to the state, Israel’s withdrawal from five southern Lebanese positions, and releasing funds for rebuilding war-torn areas. The proposal also emphasized financial and economic reforms, border control, anti-smuggling measures, enhanced customs collection, and stricter regulations at crossings and public facilities.

The backdrop to these developments includes a full-scale war that erupted last September between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, despite a ceasefire in November. Israeli forces have regularly attacked southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah activities. Lebanese authorities have documented nearly 3,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, resulting in over 250 deaths and more than 560 injuries. Although Israel was expected to fully retreat from southern Lebanon by January 26, the deadline has been extended to February 18 due to Tel Aviv’s non-compliance, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.