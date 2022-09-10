US mediator points to ‘progress’ in Israeli-Lebanese maritime border talks

A US mediator in negotiations for the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel announced "progress" on Friday.

"Optimistic about reaching an agreement" on the demarcation of the border "soon," Amos Hochstein said at a press conference following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

"It was an excellent meeting, and I believe that we have made good progress in this field," Hochstein said, adding that he would continue his talks with officials.

According to the official Lebanese news agency, the US mediator "presented the results of the contacts he made with the Israeli side and some points related to the negotiations."

Lebanon and Israel are engaged in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both counties to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held between Lebanon and Israel on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation.

Source: Anadolu Agency