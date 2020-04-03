US Lighting Group Develops UV LED Light Bulb to Help Fight the Spread of Viral Pathogens Like COVID-19

EASTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:USLG) today announced it is developing a new UV LED Plug-n-Play 4-foot, commercial bulb to replace traditional florescent lights to help combat viral pathogens like COVID-19 using ultraviolet light technology to sterilize surfaces. Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, currently holds two patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Patent No. 6828576 and Patent No. 7229467 were issued for UV LED Light Projection Method and Apparatus using ultraviolet and LED lighting technology.

“We are ecstatic to announce that we have engineered the latest Plug-n-Play 4-foot, commercial replacement bulb with our UV LED lighting technology. The US Lighting Group manufactures commercial LED light bulbs, so adding our patented UV LED lights to our existing LED light bulb will put the company light years ahead of the industry,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “These UV LED light bulbs have the potential to disinfect viral agents in critical areas including hospitals, supermarkets, schools, airports, medical labs, senior care centers, fire and police stations. We anticipate a significant growth potential for the company from the development of our new UV LED light bulb.”

Scientific research has proven that UV lights have the capability to disinfect pathogens like flus and superbugs. UV LED lighting will be effective in helping to disinfect viral pathogens giving patients, customers, workers and families a measure of protection against the spread of infections. Other applications that use ultraviolet lighting include Vitamin D generation, an essential vitamin which many people lack. The US Lighting Group’s UV LED lighting can also be employed in schools, government buildings, office buildings, and hotels. Germicidal UV lighting products have an effective success rate in sterilizing pathogens based on scientific research.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, and high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. www.uslightinggroup.com

