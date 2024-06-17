US Judge Halts Trump’s Immigration Policy to Restrict Asylum

Washington: A US federal judge has intervened to halt President Donald Trump’s initiative aimed at restricting asylum applications at the southern border. US District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that the President and his administration lack the broad authority claimed in the Proclamation to limit asylum, as neither the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) nor the Constitution provides such power.

According to Anadolu Agency, Judge Moss emphasized that the Executive Branch is indeed challenged by the tasks of preventing unlawful entry and managing a significant backlog of asylum claims. However, he noted that the INA specifies the exclusive methods for deporting individuals already in the country. This ruling underscores the limitations of executive power in the context of immigration control.

Reacting to the decision, Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, expressed his criticism on X, asserting that a “marxist judge” has overstepped by classifying potential future illegal immigrants as a protected global group with rights to enter the US. This statement highlights the ongoing debate and tension surrounding immigration policies and judicial intervention in the United States.