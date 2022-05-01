US imposes sanctions on Hamas official, financial network

Published by

Al-Araby

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Hamas finance official and a network of financial intermediaries and companies that generate financial revenue for the Gaza-run Islamic movement. On Tuesday, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes said in a press statement “the sanctions target Hamas’ Investment Office, which holds assets estimated to be worth more than US$500 million, including companies operating in Sudan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.” “Hamas has reaped huge revenues through its secret investment portfolio whi…

