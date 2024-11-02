US Democratic Lawmaker Tlaib Rejects to Support Kamala Harris.

Detroit: Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, did not ask for support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a recent campaign event just days before the US election.

According to Anadolu Agency, Tlaib spoke on Friday at a United Auto Workers rally in Detroit, where she encouraged union members to vote but sought support for other Democratic candidates listed further down the ballot instead of Harris. There are indications that Muslim voters in Michigan could sway the results, a state where both Democrats and Republicans are actively campaigning.

The Muslim community in the US has expressed discontent with the Biden administration’s support for Israel, accusing it of failing to prevent genocide in Palestine. Tlaib is noted as the only Democrat not publicly supporting Harris and has been vocal in her criticism of the Biden administration’s pro-Israel policies.

Election Day — including presidential and congressional elections — is set for Nov. 5. But over 68 m

illion people have already cast early ballots, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. About 1 million more Democrats than Republicans — 13,015,856 to 12,135,666 — have voted early either in-person at polling stations, or via mail.