US committed to a just and lasting peace on the island, Ambassador Fisher says

The United States remains committed to a just and lasting peace on the island, Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher said on Monday during a ceremony at the Embassy in Nicosia commemorating Ambassador Rodger Davies and Cypriot Embassy employee Antoinette Varnava, killed fifty years ago today on August 19, 1974. The Embassy, in an announcement said that it concluded on Monday a series of commemorations for Ambassador Rodger Davies and Cypriot Embassy employee 'and colleague' Antoinette Varnava, killed fifty years ago today on August 19, 1974, 'during a tragic period on the island.' On Monday, it said, Ambassador Fisher presided over the ceremonial wreath-laying and lowering of the US flag to half-staff at the Embassy. Ambassador Fisher will also pay her respects at Varnava's gravesite in the village of Kormakitis, it adds. Following a moment of silence at the Embassy flagpole ceremony, the announcement said, Ambassador Fisher reflected on the importance of the anniversary, saying, 'the tragic losses of Ambassa dor Davies and Antoinette Varnava have affected the employees at the U.S. Embassy for 50 years, just as the tragic loss and unknown fates of so many others have long affected this island'. The United States, Fisher said, 'remains committed to a just and lasting peace on the island, and the American Embassy remains committed to promoting engagement between Cyprus' communities'. 'It is why we continue to work towards a just and lasting solution, based on the agreed Security Council framework, for the benefit of all Cypriots,' the Ambassador said, it adds. In her remarks, it said, Ambassador Fisher also reiterated the U.S. Embassy's support 'for the critical work of the bicommunal Committee on Missing Persons to recover and identify those still missing, including American citizens, and return their remains to their families.' According to the announcement, Monday's commemorations were preceded by two earlier ceremonies in the United States. The California National Guard performed a military honors ceremony at the burial site of Ambassador Davies in El Cerrito, California, on August 7, since, prior to his 'distinguished diplomatic career', he served as an officer in the U.S. Army in World War II. In June, Fisher was joined by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim in a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial for fallen diplomats at the State Department, where Ambassador Davies' name is etched into the Memorial Plaque, it said. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively. Source: Cyprus News Agency