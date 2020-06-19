US capital to begin phase 2 of reopening next week

The US national capital will begin phase two of its reopening process next week as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday.

The district will enter the next phase on Monday after 15 days of sustained drops in community spread, Bowser said in a statement, bringing it in-line with neighboring Virginia and Maryland, with the exception of Montgomery County, which is set to enter phase two later Friday.

After adding 49 cases on Thursday, the district has 9,952 confirmed COVID-19 infections. In all, 530 people have died from the virus in Washington, D.C., including three who died Thursday, while 1,162 of those who contracted the virus have been cleared from isolation.

During phase two restaurants and non-essential retail stores will be allowed to resume indoor activity at half capacity.

Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people, and places of worship will be allowed to hold services with capacity capped at either 50% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Source: Anadolu Agency