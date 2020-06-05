UPDATE – Turkish stocks end week up for record 13th day

Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended the week up 0.44% to close at 110,021.83 points, marking 13 days of rises in a row, its longest winning streak in history.

After starting the day at 110,142.64 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 484.91 points from 109,536.92 points at Thursday’s close.

On the last trading day of the week, the BIST 100 hovered between 109,545.57 points and 110,434.40 points – 40 stocks on the index rose, 13 fell, and the remaining were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of nearly 787 billion Turkish liras ($116 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 11.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.8 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, energy giant Tupras, and private lender Garanti.

Carton producer Kartonsan was the best performer, with its shares up 9.98%, while discount retailer BIM Birlesik Magazalar dropped the most, losing 3.77%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,688.00 by market close, down from $1,714.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $42 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday

USD/TRY 6.7590 6.7760

EUR/TRY 7.6230 7.6540

GBP/TRY 8.5160 8.6190

