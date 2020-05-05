UPDATE – Turkish football club player contracts coronavirus

A football player from Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragucu has tested positive for coronavirus, it was disclosed on Tuesday.

Ankaragucu said in a statement that all players, technical staff and personnel in the club’s training ground were tested on Monday, one of whom has tested positive.

“Further tests were made for our player urgently. He was taken to hospital and his treatment began,” it said, without disclosing the player’s identity.

Fatih Mert, the club’s chairman, told Anadolu Agency that the player is doing well.

“Our player is now in hospital for treatment. He is not in a serious condition. He will be kept under observation for a while,” Mert said.

The virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China late last year has wreaked havoc worldwide, leading to suspension and cancelation of sports events.

Football has also not escaped the effects of the pandemic. While domestic leagues have been postponed, Euro 2020 has become Euro 2021, and will be held next year.

Even players are being infected. In March, footballers from Italy’s Juventus, Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi, tested positive.

Over 3.6 million cases have been reported in 187 countries, with the death toll nearing 252,000 and more than 1.17 million recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Virus-linked deaths in Turkey have risen to 3,461 as 64 died over the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday.

Source: Anadolu Agency