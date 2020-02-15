UPDATE – Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul down at weekly close

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 120,151.44 points, down 0.32% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 121,081.97 points. As of the daily close, it lost 389.09 points from Thursday's close of 120,540.53 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 120,049.25 points and 121,580.54 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 835.5 billion Turkish liras ($138.2 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 13.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.17 billion).

On the last transaction day of the week, 39 stocks on the index rose, 54 were down, and seven were flat compared to Thursday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by defense giant Aselsan, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and real-estate investment trust ISGYO.

Vehicle producer Karsan was the best performer, with its shares up 7.07%, while freezer manufacturer Klimasan dropped the most, down 5.57%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,575.55 by market close, up from $1,575.05 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $57.20 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday

USD/TRY 6.0600 6.0540

EUR/TRY 6.5750 6.5710

GBP/TRY 7.9070 7.8970

Source: Anadolu Agency