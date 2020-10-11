UPDATE – Turkey, Russia discuss Armenia’s cease-fire violations

The Turkish foreign minister held on Sunday a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart to discuss the ongoing conflict in Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia, a diplomatic source said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergei Lavrov discussed Armenia’s cease-fire violations, the insider said.

According to the source, Cavusoglu asked Lavrov to warn Armenia about complying with the truce, which came into effect on Saturday for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies.

The agreement was reached in a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Cavusoglu also spoke to Jeyhun Bayramov, his Azerbaijani counterpart, over the phone and discussed Armenian attacks on civilians, the source added.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since the 1991 invasion but recent clashes began on Sept. 27.

Source: Anadolu Agency