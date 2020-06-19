UPDATE – Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in N. Iraq operation

Turkish army on Friday neutralized four terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Operation Claw-Tiger is being carried out in line with Turkey’s legitimate defense rights arising from the international law, and it targets the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently escalated harassment and attacks on Turkish security posts and base areas, threatening the security of border and civilians.

The operation is continuing successfully.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operation Claw-Tiger, launched right after Operation Claw-Eagle, has been destroying terrorist targets in Haftanin, northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Turkish Armed Forces command teams have inspected the operation’s base and are following the cross-border operation.

On Monday, the National Defense Ministry announced the start of Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq, saying Turkish fighter jets destroyed caves where terrorists were taking shelter.

The operation has been carried out against terrorist bases in Sinjar, Qandil, Karajak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, and Hakurk.

Separately, Operation Claw-Tiger was launched in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

Source: Anadolu Agency