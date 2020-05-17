Monday, May 18, 2020

UPDATE – Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in home

China’s ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his home in Herzliya in Tel Aviv’s north, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Confirming the death of Du, 58, the ministry did not provide further information.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the Israeli media, initial police reports suggest that the body was not subjected to violence.

Initial findings point at a heart attack, the media reported.

Du was appointed as envoy to Israel in February.

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

