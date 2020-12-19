UPDATE 3 – Turkey: Death toll from fire in intensive care unit rises to 9

The death toll from fire in an intensive care unit of a private hospital in southeastern Turkey rose to nine, the country’s health minister said on Saturday.

“The painful incident that occurred in the intensive care unit in Gaziantep upset us all. Number of deaths is nine. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to nearby hospitals by our 112 emergency teams,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Wishing Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, Koca said and added that they are closely following the developments after the deadly incident.

The incident in the Gaziantep province took place at 4.45 a.m. (0145 GMT) on Saturday in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the SANKO University Hospital.

The fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the university.

Seven patients died on the scene and one died on way to another hospital.

The victims, aging between 56-85, were: Mehmet Resit Saydanoglu, Fethiye Kirca, Naciye Ulukutuk, Abdi Hamzaoglu, Elif Akgul, Okkas Akbulut, Kahraman Tas, and Ali Saffet Kanpolat, the hospital identified.

Police and fire service teams were dispatched to the scene. The fire was contained in a short time.

An investigation has been launched into the deadly incident, the hospital statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Gaziantep Governorship said there was no injuries reported due to the fire.

Following the explosion, 11 patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the intensive care unit were referred to various hospitals, it said in a statement.

“In the scene, our concerned authorities have taken the necessary measures and investigations continue. We wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the incident and [offer] our condolences to their grieving families,” the governorship added.

Meanwhile, two public prosecutors were assigned to carry out a judicial investigation at the scene with the expert committee to enlighten the cause of the fire, the Gaziantep Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

– Officials extend condolences

Vice President Fuat Oktay and the Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives and wished speedy recovery to the injured via social media.

Extending his condolences over the incident on Twitter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured people.

He said necessary measures were being taken on the scene by concerned authorities.

Source: Anadolu Agency