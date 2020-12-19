UPDATE 2 – Turkey: 8 killed in hospital fire due to oxygen machine

At least eight patients were killed on Saturday when an oxygen machine caused fire in a private hospital in southeastern Turkey, authorities confirmed.

The incident in the Gaziantep province took place at 4.45 a.m. (0145 GMT) in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the SANKO University Hospital. The fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the university.

Seven patients died on the scene and one died on way to another hospital.

The victims, aging between 56-85, were: Mehmet Resit Saydanoglu, Fethiye Kirca, Naciye Ulukutuk, Abdi Hamzaoglu, Elif Akgul, Okkas Akbulut, Kahraman Tas, and Ali Saffet Kanpolat, the hospital identified.

Police and fire service teams were dispatched to the scene. The fire was contained in a short time.

An investigation has been launched into the deadly incident, the hospital statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Gaziantep Governorship said there was no injuries reported due to the fire.

Following the explosion, 11 patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the intensive care unit were referred to various hospitals, it said in a statement.

“In the scene, our concerned authorities have taken the necessary measures and investigations continue. We wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the incident and [offer] our condolences to their grieving families,” the governorship added.

Extending his condolences over the incident on Twitter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured people.

He said necessary measures were being taken on the scene by concerned authorities.

Source: Anadolu Agency