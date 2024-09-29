University students detained at pride march face uncertainty over academic future

Five students from Anadolu University in Eskisehir, central Turkey, are facing trial following their arrest during the city’s Pride March on Jun 9. The students were detained for allegedly participating in an ‘illegal demonstration.’

Eskisehir’s 16th Penal Court of First Instance has accepted the indictment and scheduled the first hearing for Feb 18, 2025. The students are charged with violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations by attending the march unarmed and not dispersing when ordered.

In an unprecedented move, Anadolu University’s Legal Counsel submitted an inquiry to the court, asking whether the students should be allowed to continue their education. The university stated that the court’s decision could determine the students’ future at the institution, requesting the verdict to be sent back to the school.

The students’ lawyer, Esra Basbakkal, criticized the university’s intervention, arguing that the case infringes on the students’ freedom of expression. In an interview with KaosGL, Basbakk

al remarked, ‘A public case was opened under Article 2911, accusing our clients of attending a demonstration outside the university. Their freedom of expression was not only hindered by their detention but also violated again by this trial.’

Basbakkal also expressed concern over Anadolu University’s approach, stating that it implies a preemptive judgment against the students. ‘The language used by the university gives the impression that our clients’ educational futures are already decided. Normally, a disciplinary investigation begins by collecting evidence and determining the relevant charges. In this case, without considering their defense or the full scope of the case, the university seems to be moving toward expulsion.’

She further emphasized that even under Article 54 of Turkey’s Higher Education Law, there are insufficient grounds to expel the students at this stage, claiming the university is violating the presumption of innocence.

Source: English Bianet