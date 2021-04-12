UnionPay and Network International Support UAE Merchants with Smart Payment Solutions for Post-COVID Era

Over 10,000 UAE merchants have benefitted so far

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (“UPI”), a leading global payment services provider, in cooperation with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, is accelerating the UAE rollout of its QR code scanning -based payment solution to support local merchants as the country prepares for continued economic recovery and a resurgence of inbound tourists.

Over 10,000 merchants across the UAE have already benefited from UnionPay’s innovative QR code payment solution which aims to bring further convenience to UnionPay cardholders in addition to the various secure, efficient and fast payment services provided by the company. The rollout of the payment solution also aims to support Dubai’s full digital transition as well as the ‘UAE Centennial 2071‘ goal.

“We joined UnionPay QR code payment project when it was first launched in March 2020. The efficiency of the project has been proven with zero-error rate so far. It has helped us tremendously in managing our cash flow that is best suited for our transaction needs,” said Aik Hin, owner of Han Cuisine, a Chinese restaurant located at Springs Souk in Dubai. “We strongly encourage our customers to pay by scanning the UnionPay QR code as it is secure and convenient. Our customers also get to enjoy various benefits provided by UnionPay at the same time.”

“UnionPay is committed to offering UAE citizens and residents a safer, smoother, and more convenient digital payment experience while prioritizing payment security for every transaction for merchants and consumers,” noted James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East. “UnionPay cards are accepted across the UAE on all ATMs and POS terminals, and we would like to invite more customers and merchants to experience the innovative QR code and other contactless mobile payment services.”

Ahmed Bin Tarraf, Regional President – UAE, Network International added: “We will continue to work closely with UnionPay to support increased acceptance of QR code-based payments among merchants in the UAE. Acceptance of digital payments plays an instrumental role in strengthening merchants’ value proposition to their consumers and we are delighted to take the lead in supporting UAE merchants as they prepare for continued recovery post-COVID,”

QR code payments have been a preferred and favored payment option for consumers and merchants from many countries including China, Singapore, Korea, among other countries and regions, covering multiple industries such as retail, transportation, and F&B.

With UPI’s extensive global network, international visitors can enjoy a seamless and convenient payment experience as UnionPay QR code payments are supported by not only the UnionPay App but also an additional 80+ digital wallets across the globe.

About UnionPay International

In partnership with more than 2,400 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 180 countries and regions with issuance in 68 countries and regions, providing high-quality, secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1485496/1.jpg