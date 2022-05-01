Understanding Turkey’s role in the Balkans

Al-Araby

Due to geographic proximity, history, deep cultural ties, and economics, the Balkans have been of particular interest to Turkey throughout the 21st century. In pursuit of a balanced foreign policy in Europe’s ‘inner courtyard’, Ankara seeks to maintain healthy relations with as many governments and communities as possible. There’s a fair amount of talk about Turkey’s supposed desire to restore the Ottoman Empire driving Ankara’s agenda in the Balkans. Yet a degree of paranoia might be shaping that narrative. “Despite some European concerns about Turkish ‘expansionism’ in the Balkans, promoting…

