UN warns of new locust swarms forming in Africa

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said new locust swarms began to form in the Horn of Africa -- especially in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia -- and some other countries.

According to a report by FAO, the new swarms are “representing an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods at the beginning of the upcoming cropping season.”

It was further added that the swarms might affect a variety of countries -- including Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Iran and Pakistan.

A lotus swarm with population of 40-80 million is able to consume food enough for 35,000 human beings within a day.

Additionally, swarms can cover a distance of 150 kilometers (93 miles) a day.

