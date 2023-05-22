UN SG Special Representative in Cyprus continues contacts on Pyla issue

The UN is continuing contacts with both sides in Cyprus to restart works in Pyla.

UNFICYP spokesperson, Aleem Siddique told CNA on Saturday that Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, 'is continuing contacts with both sides to agree a way forward.'

He also said that 'all remains calm' at Pyla with 'no change since yesterday. We are continuing to monitor the area closely', he added.

Works were being carried out until noon last Monday on the basis of an understanding reached for Pyla, but were temporarily halted in order to resolve complaints by some Turkish Cypriot land owners, who believe that their plots are affected.

In August 2023, the Turkish Cypriot side unilaterally announced its intention to build a road through the buffer zone between the villages of Pyla and occupied Arsos. Turkish Cypriots and settlers entered the buffer zone and attacked personnel and vehicles of UNFICYP. A peacekeeper was punched in the face.

The international community, including five permanent members of the UN Security Council, condemned the attack. Later on, an understanding was reached which provides that a single urban development area will be created, which will ensure the harmonious coexistence of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in the area of Pyla and, will include, among other things, a large area of residential development, the paving of a road leading towards Troulloi village, the creation of photovoltaic parks and the expansion of the urban use area of the village.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Source: Cyprus News Agency