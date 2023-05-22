UN rapporteur says European Commission head’s Rwanda commemoration ‘hollow’ if ‘genocide’ in Gaza not prevented

ANKARA: The UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories urged the head of the European Commission on Tuesday to use all of her powers to prevent a genocide in Gaza. "Dear President @vonderleyen, the best way to commemorate the victims of a past genocide would be to use all your powers to avoid another genocide, as the one in the making in Gaza," Francesca Albanese wrote on X. "Else your important commemoration today risks sounding hollow." Albanese's appeal came in response to Ursula von der Leyen's comments that commemorated the victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi where she acknowledged the victims and expressed optimism about Rwanda's readiness to "build a bright future as a modern and united country." Source: Anadolu Agency