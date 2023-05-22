UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ by Prague university shooting

ANKARA: The UN human rights chief has expressed sorrow over a shooting at a university in the Czech capital of Prague that killed more than a dozen people. 'Shocked and saddened by shooting at Prague's Charles University where I had the chance to address students a few weeks ago,' Volker Turk said Thursday on X. World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus conveyed his thoughts on X, stating: 'My thoughts are with families in Prague, who tragically lost their loved ones today.' On Thursday, at least 15 people were killed and 24 injured in the shooting at the Charles University in central Prague. Police President Martin Vondrasek said the gunman was a 24-year-old student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University. The shooter was living in a village, 21 kilometers (13 miles) outside Prague, and his father was found dead earlier in the day. Citing initial findings, the police chief said the suspect was inspired by similar incidents that have taken place abroad, and he was not c onnected to any terrorist organization. The gunman's "lifeless body" was found at the university's Faculty of Arts, said Vondrasek, adding that he committed suicide after an exchange of fire with police. Source: Anadolu Agency