UN envoy voices concern over security deterioration in West Bank

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland on Monday voiced concern over the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank.

"I am gravely concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, particularly the violence we have witnessed in the past 24 hours in Huwara, near Nablus," said Tor Wennesland in a statement.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday and vandalized several Palestinian homes and vehicles. A Palestinian was killed in the attack.

The violence followed the killing of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack in the town.

"My condolences to the family of the two Israeli brothers killed in a shooting attack yesterday by a Palestinian perpetrator and to the family of the Palestinian killed during a rampage by vigilante settlers in retaliatory attacks," Wennesland said.

The UN coordinator said Israeli security forces are responsible for maintaining security and preventing “individuals from taking law into their own hands," and urged that "all perpetrators of violence must be held accountable."

The Israeli authorities didn't announce any arrest or measures against the perpetrators of the attack on the Palestinian town.

Violence escalated across the occupied territories in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year. Twelve Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinians in the same period.

Source: Anadolu Agency