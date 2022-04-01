UN chief Guterres to stop in Turkey on his way to Moscow and Kiev

Published by

DPA

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will travel to Turkey for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before heading on to Kiev and Moscow to discuss the war in Ukraine. Guterres will be received by Erdogan on Monday, the government in Ankara announced. NATO member Turkey has sought to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict and maintains close ties to Ukraine and Russia. Delegations from both country met in Istanbul in March. Guterres is scheduled to travel to Moscow on Tuesday where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will then head to Kiev on Thursday, f…

