UN Chief Guterres thanks Turkey for peace efforts for Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey's efforts regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Erdogan discussed the latest developments in Ukraine in a phone call with Guterres on Sunday. Erdogan told Guterres that Turkey has been exerting efforts for a cease-fire, humanitarian aid, evacuation of civilians and the re-establishment of peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. For his part, Guterres thanked Erdogan for Turkey's mediating efforts, contribution to peace work and diplomatic efforts.

