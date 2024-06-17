UN Allocates $625,000 to Support Firefighting Efforts in Syria

Latakia: The UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria has allocated $625,000 to support urgent response efforts for those affected by forest fires in the countryside of Latakia in northwestern Syria. The funding aims to provide immediate assistance to the communities impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

According to Anadolu Agency, the allocated funds will enable humanitarian partners, primarily the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), to deliver critical aid to thousands of people affected by the fires. Adam Abdelmoula, the UN humanitarian coordinator, emphasized the pressing need for aid, stating that the wildfires have had severe consequences on local communities, necessitating urgent intervention.

Abdelmoula further expressed solidarity with the Syrian people during this emergency, assuring that efforts will continue to support partners in addressing the needs of those most affected. He highlighted the importance of international cooperation in responding to such crises.

As of Wednesday evening, the fires that

began a week earlier in Latakia remained uncontrolled. Syrian civil defense and firefighting teams, along with aircraft from Trkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon, are actively working to extinguish the fires.

In related developments, Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab announced on Tuesday that several individuals suspected of being linked to the fires had been arrested. Meanwhile, Latakia Governor Mohamed Othman reported that over 14,000 hectares of agricultural and forest land had been damaged by the fires since July 3.