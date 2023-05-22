Ukraine urges global community to condemn Russia’s plan for presidential election in annexed territories

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned and urged the international community on Saturday to denounce Russia's intention to organize a presidential election in March in Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Moscow. 'Holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter. Such an electoral process, like other similar propaganda activities in the past, will be null and void,' it said in a statement. It said the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome will be called into question if votes from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are considered. 'We call on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct. 'We also call on foreign countries not to send their citizens as observers to these pseudo-elections. Those who partake will face criminal responsibility in line with the Ukrainian legislation,' it added. Source: Anadolu Agency