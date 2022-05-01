Ukraine steelworks troops surrender as Russian soldier says sorry

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
AFP

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Russia said Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered this week at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, showing some emerging on crutches after a desperate battle that has become emblematic of the nearly three-month-old war. The number included 80 who were wounded and taken to a hospital in Russia-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry in Moscow said. The ministry released a video appearing to show exhausted Ukrainian soldiers trudging out of the sprawling steelworks, after a weeks-long siege forced the defenders and civilians to hudd…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
NATO chief expects quick admission of Finland, Sweden despite Erdogan
7 mins ago
Ukraine steelworks troops surrender as Russian soldier says sorry
1 hour ago
Turkish leader digs in over NATO expansion as Biden hosts Finn, Swede
1 hour ago
Turkey’s defense industry orders up by 40pct in 2022 – CEO
3 hours ago
From Turkey’s Tesla clone to Vinfast: New car brands out in droves
4 hours ago
More Ukraine fighters surrender in Mariupol, Russia says
9 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.