Ukraine says Russian attacks on Donbas intensifying

By Natalia Zinets and Jonathan Landay KYIV/SLATYNE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian forces intensified their offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region using artillery, rocket-launchers and aircraft to damage defences around Donetsk, Ukraine’s general staff said on Friday. “The Russian enemy carried out massive artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure, including multiple rocket-launchers,” it said in a statement. Russian shelling in Luhansk, also in the Donbas, has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. Twelve were killed in the town of Sievierodone…