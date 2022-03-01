Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’

By Pavel Polityuk LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged with little food, water and power and fierce fighting shows little sign of easing. “There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying early on Monday. “We have already informed the Russian side about this.” Russia earlier called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms, saying a “terrible humanitarian catastrophe” was…

