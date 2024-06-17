Ukraine Proposes Meeting Between Putin and Zelenskyy by Late August

Istanbul: Ukraine proposed that Russia organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by late August, the head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks in Istanbul said Wednesday. Speaking at a news conference following the talks between the two countries, which lasted less than an hour, Rustem Umerov said that Russian acceptance would demonstrate constructive engagement to all partners.

According to Anadolu Agency, Kyiv also expects “further progress” on exchanges of prisoners between the two countries. “Ukraine is ready for ceasefire and peace talks,” Umerov said, describing a comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire as the foundation for diplomacy. “We are prepared here and now for a ceasefire and substantive peace negotiations. We expect the other side to take this most basic step toward peace,” he added.

Umerov expressed gratitude to Trkiye for its role as a mediator in contacts with Russia. “We thank Trkiye for its facilitating role. It is an important platform for dialogue and peace,” he stated. A member of the Ukrainian delegation, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, mentioned that the Russian side accepted requests for the release of people held captive for over three years. Meanwhile, Heorhii Tykhyi, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, emphasized that Ukraine has zero preconditions for declaring a ceasefire.

Yuriy Kovbasa, a representative of Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed ongoing work regarding prisoners of war. “We called on Russia to release those held captive for over three years, and the Russian side has agreed, especially regarding wounded prisoners and similar cases,” he confirmed.