Ukraine notes no progress in talks with Russia as Mariupol suffers

Posted on 1 min ago by
Published by
DPA

The top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine indicated they were willing to conduct further talks after an inconclusive meeting on Thursday, as the Ukrainian city of Mariupol came increasingly under siege from the Russian military. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his meeting in Turkey with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, did not bring any decisive progress towards ending the two weeks of fighting since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. “Ukraine has not yielded, is not yielding and will not yield,” Kuleba told reporters, adding that Ukraine would demand that future talk…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine notes no progress in talks with Russia as Mariupol suffers
1 min ago
Israel’s Herzog visits Turkey, meets Erdogan to ‘restart’ ties
2 hours ago
The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This March
3 hours ago
Stars of year awarded in Baku
8 hours ago
Visit of Azerbaijani president to Turkey to strengthen bilateral ties – opinion
13 hours ago
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
16 hours ago

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.