Ukraine discloses number of incoming Azerbaijani tourists in 2021

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Some 48,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Ukraine in 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian State Agency for Tourism Development. According to the agency, the number of foreigners who crossed the border of Ukraine in 2021 increased by 26.3 percent compared to 2020 up to about 4.3 million people. Most of incoming tourists in Ukraine in 2021 arrived from Moldova – 1.05 million people, from Russia – 519,000 people, from Poland – 311,000 people, from Belarus – 273,000 people, from Romania – 264,000 people, from Turkey – 247,000 people, from Hungary – 227,000 people, from G…

Read More