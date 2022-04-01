Ukraine declares importance of nuclear powers as guarantor of security

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Head of the Ukrainian delegation and the Leader of the Servant of the People Faction, David Arakhamia, believes the important security guarantors for Ukraine are the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey and France, Trend reports citing Ukrinform. “We have a minimum package, i.e. we will not move forward without them. We want to create our own, Ukrainian NATO, and it is important to us that NATO’s biggest and most effective countries will provide support to us in case of aggression,” Arakhamia told. In his words, the important security guarantors are the countries with …

