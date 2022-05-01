Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

By Jonathan Landay and Tom Balmforth RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine counter-attacked Russian forces on the eastern front on Monday with fighting reported near its second-largest city of Kharkiv, after Western military agencies said Moscow’s offensive in the Donbas region had stalled. Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denisenko said in televised comments that fighting near Kharkiv was “our counter-offensive”. “It can no longer be stopped … Thanks to this, we can go to the rear of the Russian group of forces,” he said. The governor of the Luhansk region in the Donbas, Serhiy…

