Ukraine Claims Repeated Strikes on Russian Oil Refinery

Ankara: Ukraine on Sunday announced that it had repeatedly targeted an oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region, marking the second such incident reported by Kyiv in the past week.

According to Anadolu Agency, a statement from Ukraine’s General Staff indicated that the country’s armed forces, in collaboration with Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, had conducted multiple strikes on the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company. The statement highlighted that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is among the four largest in Russia, producing essential fuels such as diesel and TS-1 jet fuel.

This latest claim follows an earlier announcement from Ukraine’s General Staff, which on Friday reported an overnight drone attack on Russia. The attack allegedly caused fires at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and an oil pumping station. In response to these events, Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov mentioned on Telegram that Ukrainian drone debris, which had been shot down, led to a fire at an unspecified enterprise.

Regarding the recent strikes, Malkov noted that there were no casualties reported from the overnight attack. He stated that material damage was still being assessed and that emergency services were actively working at the site, although he did not provide additional details.

In a related development, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses successfully downed a total of 15 Ukrainian drones across three regions, including eight over the Ryazan region.