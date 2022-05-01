Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Posted on 9 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces were resisting a Russian assault on Sievierodonetsk, the largest city they still hold in the Luhansk region of Donbas, but were weathering heavy artillery barrages, Ukrainian officials said. FIGHTING * Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said. * “It’s indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstood this onslaught,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening video address late on Satu…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Construction of Zangilan International Airport 80% complete in Azerbaijan
9 mins ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
9 mins ago
Baku holding world-famous TEKNOFEST festival this year thanks to support of Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, says Turkish Space Agency’s CEO
3 hours ago
Severe water shortages strain wheat harvest in Iraq
4 hours ago
11 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria
6 hours ago
Turkey is a democratic state of law and will remain so: Erdogan
20 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.