Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) – Russia said nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Mariupol, although commanders are still holed up in tunnels beneath the giant Azovstal steelworks, a pro-Russian separatist leader said. FIGHTING * Russia said a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks since Monday. * Ukraine has said it ordered the Mariupol garrison to stand down but has declined to comment on the fate of the fighters. * Ukraine’s territorial defence force said its fighters had blown up an armoured train…

