Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Relentless Russian bombardment is turning Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”, said the council of the besieged port city in southeast Ukraine, after it refused to surrender. Ukraine’s government urged Russia to allow the evacuation of at least 100,000 civilians who wanted to leave Mariupol, while the military warned Ukrainians nationwide of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of key infrastructure. HUMANITARIAN CRISIS * Ukraine’s foreign ministry said about 300,000 people in the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson were running out of food and medical supplies. REFUGEES…

Read More