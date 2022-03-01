Ukraine and Karabakh: Crisis, opportunity and cold reason

Published by

Azer News

By Orkhan Amashov The war in Ukraine has been a massive test for Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, which has long been contingent on the principle of pursuing the line of balancing conflicting geopolitical considerations in such a way that would not militate against its core priority, the post-conflict normalisation in Karabakh, and would not compromise its sense of international justice. The recent crisis has invoked a vital necessity of rightly calibrating between “practically sensible” and “normatively right”. The Moscow declaration, signed at a very sensitive juncture, when Russia was almost fr…

Read More