UK, US, Canada, Australia express ‘deep concern’ on Hong Kong law

The UK, Australia, Canada and the US on Thursday expressed “deep concern” on Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong on Thursday.

In a joint statement signed by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the four countries responded to China’s decision.

“Signatories to this statement reiterate our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong,” the statement said.

China on Thursday passed a new national security law for Hong Kong set to rein in the semi-autonomous region after months of protests last year.

At the concluding session of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body, the draft of the Hong Kong national security legislation was formally adopted.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region under China since 1997, last year witnessed protests against the move to legalize extradition to mainland China.

Describing Hong Kong “a bastion of freedom,” the statement said the “international community has a significant and long-standing stake in Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

“Direct imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong by the Beijing authorities, rather than through Hong Kong’s own institutions as provided for under Article 23 of the Basic Law, would curtail the Hong Kong people’s liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous,” it added.

